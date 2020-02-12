Man convicted of robbing store where he once worked

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man faces more than 100 years in jail for repeatedly hitting a store employee in the head with a gun while robbing the business, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.
On Tuesday, a Caddo District Court trial jury convicted Emilio Enriquie Taylor of one count of armed robbery.
The 27-year-old is due back in court in Shreveport to be sentenced March 11.
The robbery conviction exposes him to a 10- to 99-year prison term. He faces an additional five years for using a gun.
Jurors found Taylor guilty of robbing the Family Dollar in the 2700 block of Lakeshore Drive. The holdup occurred May 24, 2018, about three months after Taylor quit working at the store.
The eight women and four men heard testimony from two victims and three police officers about how Taylor hid in the store until closing then held an assistant manager and a cashier at gunpoint.
Taylor struck the assistant manager in the head multiple times with the gun and forced him to open the safe and give him about $3,000, prosecutors said.
Police later found Taylor hiding in his attic and arrested him. Officers recovered about $1,000 and a handgun similar to the one used to rob the store.
