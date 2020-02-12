Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a season-high 31 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans used a dominant second half to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117. Playing 28 minutes in just his ninth NBA game, Williamson used his 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame, quick feet and explosive vertical to have his way with every defender Portland tried against him. JJ Redick scored 20 points for New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 16 in the first quarter before taking command en route to a third straight victory. Portland star Damian Lillard scored 20 points — less than half of his 42-point average over his previous 10 games.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Days scored seven of his 20 points in the final five minutes as No. 25 LSU rallied to beat Missouri 82-78. LSU trailed by eight points midway through the second half before taking the lead for good at 72-69 on Days' 3-pointer with 4:43 remaining. With LSU leading 76-73, Days made a short shot following an offensive rebound with 25 seconds left. After Missouri again got within three points on Xavier Pinson's basket, Days made two free throws with 11 seconds left. Dru Smith led Missouri with 20 points. Reed Nikko matched his career high with 13 points.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored a career-high 40 points, 27 coming in the second half, and Mississippi defeated Mississippi State 83-58, extended its winning streak to three games. Tyree finished 13 of 22 from the field, 4 of 10 from 3-point range, 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and four assists. Ole Miss outscored the Bulldogs 70-32 after the opening 13 minutes, 50-24 in the second half. Reggie Perry led Mississippi State with 22 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
UNDATED (AP) — The owner of the New Orleans Saints says the NFL team played no role in determining which priests would be named in the list of “credibly accused” clergy published by the area's Roman Catholic Church. Gayle Benson issued a statement that also said she has never made payments to help the church pay legal settlements to victims of clergy abuse. The statement marked Benson's first remarks since The Associated Press reported last month about hundreds of confidential Saints emails that allegedly show team executives did behind-the-scenes public relations damage control amid the archdiocese's clergy abuse crisis.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers seem to have mastered the art of the comeback. Not to mention the knack of winning close games. The 11th-ranked Tigers have pulled off two straight overtime wins after facing big second-half deficits against Arkansas and No. 25 LSU. Now, they enter Wednesday night's game against rival Alabama on a six-game winning streak. Auburn has rallied for wins seven times from deficits of seven points or more. The Tigers have also gone 4-0 in overtime games and are 9-0 in games decided by six points or less.