Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Santiago Vescovi had 20 points and eight assists before fouling out to set career highs in both categories as the Volunteers trounced Arkansas 82-61. Arkansas (16-8, 4-7 SEC) lost its third consecutive game, shot a season-low 30.6% and fell by double figures for the first time all season. The Razorbacks had been one of only nine Division I teams to avoid any double-digit defeats. Arkansas played a third straight game without second-leading scorer Isaiah Joe. Tennessee (14-10, 6-5) played a fourth consecutive game without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James.