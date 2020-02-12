DPSO mourns deputy who died in tragic crash

Deputy Donna Richardson (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Danielle Scruggs | February 12, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 11:41 AM

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has lost one of its own. Deputy Donna Richardson-Below died in a tragic two vehicle crash, while on duty.

“It is with extreme sadness that we report the death of Deputy Donna Richardson, who lost her life in a tragic two vehicle crash while on duty. Deputy Richardson-Below was a beacon of light and impacted all who knew her.”

Deputy Richardson-Below had been with the DPSO since January of 2019. She was previously an agent with Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Please keep her family, as well as her DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office family, in your prayers.

