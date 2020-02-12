Bossier makes sandbags available to parish residents

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier is making sandbags available to those who need them as a precaution to protect their property.
Self-service sandbag storage containers have been placed at satellite locations throughout the parish.
Those who need sandbags should call the phone number associated with a particular site for access to it.
The satellite locations are:
- South Bossier Fire District 2, 1325 Robinson Road in Elm Grove (318) 987-2555
- Haughton Fire District 1, 4494 U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton (318) 949-9440
- Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave. in Haughton (318) 949-9401
- Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto Ave. in Plain Dealing (318) 326-4234
Sandbags also are available at the parish highway department at 410 Mayfield St. in Benton. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday but are subject to change if emergency situations warrant. The parish highway department’s telephone number is (318) 965-3752.
High water is projected along Lake Bistineau as a result of recent heavy rainfall combined with saturated ground conditions, according to a post on the parish’s Facebook page.
The lake level could rise above flood pool stage by early Sunday morning, forecasters say.
Weather forecasters say additional rainfall plus rain impacting the Dorcheat Bayou system are expected to push Lake Bistineau to a crest of 144 feet by Feb. 20.
As a reminder to boaters, the parish imposes an automatic no wake order when the lake level reaches 144 feet.
Red River is expected to crest at 28 feet by Friday.
And the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reports that other main waterways in the parish are in good shape and flowing, the Facebook post adds.
