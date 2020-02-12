How you can make Valentine’s Day everyday with the American Rose Society

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Rose Society is offering a way for you to give a rosebush this Valentine’s Day instead of a bouquet of flowers.
With a full membership, you will receive a free rose bush along with all the other benefits of membership – bimonthly American Rose magazine, the American Rose Annual magazine, and the Handbook For Selecting Roses, free advice from Consulting Rosarians in your area, free/reduced admission to hundreds of botanical gardens across the country, discounts from our Member Benefit Partners, access to the Modern Roses Database, a subscription to Better Homes & Gardens and more!
This Saturday, Feb. 15 the ARS is hosting its first 2020 Green Thumb Educational Seminar. The seminar will be followed by local rose society members and volunteers the roses at America’s Rose Garden.
The event will be held at Klima Rose Hall, The American Rose Center, on 8877 Jefferson Paige Road. It is free to the public and ARS ask that you please bring your own pruners and gloves. Lunch is provided for those who stay and prune.
Registration is not necessary, but if you would like to guarantee a spot please call 318-938-5402.
If you would like to learn more information about the American Rose Society and the opportunities they have visit rose.org
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.