Top gifts for her on Valentine’s Day

No matter if you're are a fan of Valentine's Day or not more than half of American's plan to spend money on their sweetheart this year.
Instead of chocolates and flowers, here are some ways to spend smarter on something that lasts. CNET.com released its list of best gifts for “her” for Valentine’s Day. Here are a few of them that made the cut:
- Framebridge Instagram Frame – For the lady in your life who loves posting those cute pictures on social media there’s a frame for that now. The frame fits your Instagram photos. The company prints it, frames it, then delivers it to you for about $39.
- Apple AirPods Pro – These are a perfect gift for the lady in your life who likes to listen to headphones while they workout, audiobooks, or certain hobbies. They’re light and fit well in your ears. These AirPods run about $250.
- Hydroflask Skyline Series Wine Bottle – If there’s a woman in your life who enjoys a good glass of wine, there is a unique wine bottle called Hydroflask that keeps your wine at the perfect temperature and leak proof. It would be perfect for a picnic or taking to a party at a friend’s house. These run about $45.
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer – If you want to splurge for Valentine’s Day, this gift is considered one of the best hair dryers on the market. It’s pricey, however — costing close to $400. Right now Best Buy offers a coupon for $80 off. The hairdryer is considered more powerful than a salon-grade dryer and much lighter.
- Hay Watering Can – If you’re not looking to splurge and want to spend less than $30, this watering can from Hay would be a nice idea for the gardener in your life. It runs around $25 and has a stylish terra cotta color.
- Watermelon Sleeping Mask – If you want to pamper your sweetheart consider this watermelon sleeping mask from Sephora. Many beauty editors and bloggers rave about this product. It costs $45 and helps brighten skin while you sleep.
