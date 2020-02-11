Soaking weather continues for ArkLaTex

Sunny skies will return to your forecast for Thursday and Friday, so if you have any Valentine’s Day plans you should have nothing to worry about. Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Our temperatures will begin to move up as we head into the week, but clouds will be on the increase as well. It is looking a little more likely that we could stay dry this weekend to go along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. But as we turn the page to next week more heavy rain is on the horizon for the ArkLaTex.