Soaking weather continues for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After setting a new daily record for precipitation with 2.26″ we are tracking more wet weather across the ArkLaTex today. After a brief break during the early morning hours showers will quickly start moving back into the region before noon and will continue off and on throughout the rest of the day. While we aren’t expecting the intensity of the rain that we saw yesterday, conditions will be dreary nonetheless. Wednesday will bring more heavy rain and thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex as a low pressure moving along the Subtropical Jet Stream will push ample amounts of moisture into the region. The heaviest rain Wednesday looks to be concentrated along the I-30 corridor. We finally dry out Thursday and Friday along with potentially keeping the rain away this weekend before out next weather maker arrives early next week.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you do not forget the rain gear, because while it may be dry during the early morning hours more wet weather is coming. Temperatures will be significantly cooler with highs hovering in the low to mid 50s all day long. The good news is today unlike Monday there is no threat for severe weather across the ArkLaTex.
As we move into Wednesday we are tracking the potential for more heavy rain throughout the region as our next weather maker moves through. Heavy rain will continue through the overnight hours and make for a wet commute Wednesday, especially along the I-30 corridor. The rain will last through the middle part of the day before finally clearing our later in the afternoon and our skies will clear during the overnight hours.
Sunny skies will return to your forecast for Thursday and Friday, so if you have any Valentine’s Day plans you should have nothing to worry about. Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Our temperatures will begin to move up as we head into the week, but clouds will be on the increase as well. It is looking a little more likely that we could stay dry this weekend to go along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. But as we turn the page to next week more heavy rain is on the horizon for the ArkLaTex.
So once again have those umbrellas ready and get ready for another wet day across the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
