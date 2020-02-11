Shreveport police seek help identifying 3 alleged thieves

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are asking for help identifying three alleged thieves.
A man allegedly stole something Feb. 7 from a business in the 7600 block of Youree Drive.
Another man fled in a white truck Jan. 27 after allegedly stealing two cases of cigarettes from a business in the 3000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Police did not specify whether it was East Bert Kouns or West Bert Kouns.
And a man who possibly has ties to Dallas is suspected of stealing a gift card Feb. 2 from a business in the 1300 block of East 70th Street, police say.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about these thefts to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
Be sure to reference CAD #20-022842 with any information about the Feb. 7 theft, CAD #20-015576 with any tips about the Jan. 27 theft and CAD #20-020320 with the Feb. 2 theft.
