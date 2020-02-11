Shreveport police seek help identifying 3 alleged thieves

Shreveport police say that the man on the left allegedly stole something Feb. 7 from a business in the 7600 block of Youree Drive, that the one in the center is suspected of stealing two cases of cigarettes Jan. 27 from a business in the 3000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and that one on the right possibly has ties to Dallas and allegedly stole a gift card Feb. 2 from a business in the 1300 block of East 70th Street. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)