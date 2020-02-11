Police arrest 2 accused of fatally shooting Ark. man

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two men are being held in connection with the fatal shooting of a Texarkana, Ark., man.
Investigators got word that 23-year-old Keanu Authure White might be hiding out in Little Rock. Police in the Arkansas capital city took him into custody Monday evening.
White, who has been on probation on an unrelated charge since Sept. 3, is to be brought back to Texarkana, where he will be formally charged with one count of capital murder, according to Texarkana police.
On Saturday, 22-year-old Jacquain Tyson turned himself in at the Bi-State Justice Center in Texarkana. He also faces a charge of capital murder.
Both are accused of killing 23-year-old Phillip A. Lee on Feb. 3.
Police were responding to reports of a person “possibly being shot in the chest” in the 2200 block of East Street when they found Lee lying in front of a nearby apartment building and suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Lee died later that night.
Authorities urge anyone who knows anything about the homicide to call Texarkana, Ark., police investigators at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 794-STOP.
