New multi-use pathway coming near Hallsville High School

HALLSVILLE, Tx. (KSLA) - Federal funding from the state of Texas is headed to the town of Hallsville to help them create a brand new multi-use pathway.
The Texas Transportation Commission recently approved over $732,000 that will go towards constructing a shared pathway for bicycles and pedestrians along Cider Lane that leads up to Hallsville High School.
“When I spent my last year (in administration) at the high school I saw the kids walking down the street when school let out and they would be in the street, and it always worried me then,” said Mayor Jesse Casey.
Mayor Casey says the new pathway will be 12 foot wide, extend half a mile and also be wheelchair accessible.
Charles Chrisman’s daughter goes to Hallsville High School and believes this new pathway will make the area much safer for her and other students.
“I grew up here in Hallsville, and I’ve been on that road since I was a little kid,” he said. “I mean it’s grown, and grown in usage but the road hasn’t really changed all that much so I think it’s going to be great.”
Former Hallsville Mayor Charles Dawson has lived near Cider Lane since 1996. He says many kids walk up and down this street and their safety has been a topic of conversation for years.
“A lot of them live in (our) neighborhood and we try to watch cars speeding and all that stuff,” he said. “We have meetings twice a year and we talk about it... the kids. It’s what we worry about.”
Mayor Casey says the town also has plans to spend over $146,000 to completely redo Cider Lane. Crews can’t shut down the road to start construction because of school— but have plans to start working on things in the summer of 2021.
He adds that he hopes to have both the new pathway and the road completely redone and finished by August of 2021.
