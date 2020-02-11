Manfield police, DPSO investigating shooting; 1 injured

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The Mansfield Police Department and DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting that sent one person to a hospital.
Officers got a call regarding the sound of gunfire in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive just before 1 a.m.
Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was shot multiple times.
The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital. Their injuries are considered life-threatening.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective David Self at The Mansfield Police Department at 318-872-0520 or DeSoto Sheriff’s Sgt. Jordan Ebarb at 318-872-3956.
