Manfield police, DPSO investigating shooting; 1 injured
By Alex Onken | February 11, 2020 at 7:34 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 7:35 AM

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The Mansfield Police Department and DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting that sent one person to a hospital.

Officers got a call regarding the sound of gunfire in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive just before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was shot multiple times.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital. Their injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective David Self at The Mansfield Police Department at 318-872-0520 or DeSoto Sheriff’s Sgt. Jordan Ebarb at 318-872-3956.

