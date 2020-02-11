Man wounded in Bossier City shooting; suspects detained

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are investigating following a shooting that sent a man to a hospital late Monday night.
Officers got the call just before 11 p.m. to the 1900 block of Allison Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to Bossier City Police Department Spokeswoman Traci Landry. He was unresponsive and sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
Police were able to locate and detain suspects in a vehicle near the Jimmie Davis Bridge. Shreveport police helped in finding those suspects.
