Man wounded in Bossier City shooting; suspects detained
By KSLA Digital Team | February 11, 2020 at 5:20 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 5:52 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are investigating following a shooting that sent a man to a hospital late Monday night.

Officers got the call just before 11 p.m. to the 1900 block of Allison Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to Bossier City Police Department Spokeswoman Traci Landry. He was unresponsive and sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Police were able to locate and detain suspects in a vehicle near the Jimmie Davis Bridge. Shreveport police helped in finding those suspects.

