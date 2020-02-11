LSU diver moves closer to Olympic dream

“Deciding to make a run for the Olympics didn’t come last year, nor the year before,” Celaya-Hernandez said. “This has been my dream since I was 9 years old and I’ve been working really hard my whole career to accomplish that dream. The dream of any elite athlete, wearing the flag of your country at the biggest athletic event, which less than 1% of the world’s population can go … A dream of little Juan can come true.”