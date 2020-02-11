Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

POLICE SHOOTING-TEMPLE
Texas officer charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting
BELTON, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas police officer has been charged with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man. Temple Officer Carmen DeCruz was charged with the second-degree felony in the Dec. 2 shooting of Michael Dean, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said in a statement. His bond was set at $500,000. DeCruz tried to stop Dean for speeding on the night of Dec. 2, but the 28-year-old didn't stop and a “short pursuit ensued,” according to a police report.
NAVAL ACADEMY-MIDSHIPMAN DEATH
Midshipman dies during Naval Academy physical readiness test
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Navy midshipman has died while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy. The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas. Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test. Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review. Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.
TRUMP-GUN-POLITICS
Trump campaigns as 2nd Amendment warrior
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is fully embracing the mantle of gun rights champion as he makes his pitch for reelection. In a campaign appearance Monday night in New Hampshire, Trump framed the right to bear arms as being as precious as the rights to privacy, free speech and religious freedom. It's a stark turn from earlier moments in his presidency when he toyed with pushing Congress to enact stricter gun laws after mass shootings. Trump's campaign advisers believe the president can draw a sharp contrast on gun rights with the eventual Democratic presidential nominee.
DAVE & BUSTER'S-SHOOTING
Bystander hurt in shooting at Dallas arcade and sports bar
DALLAS (AP) — A U.S. Navy veteran says he was shot in the leg when an argument that he was no part of turned violent at an arcade and sports bar in northeast Dallas. Carlos Chapa says he was celebrating the birthdays of several family members at a Dave & Busters venue Sunday afternoon when he was shot. The 42-year-old was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the thigh and allowed to return home Sunday night. Chapa says the gunman fired at the floor three times, then he felt a burning sensation in his leg and couldn’t move.
BAR SHOOTING-SECURITY GUARD
Two shot, one fatally, by security guard at Houston bar
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a security guard at a sports bar fatally shot one man and wounded another on the northern outskirts of Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three guards were trying to remove people from Ojos Locos Sports Cantina as the bar was closing early Sunday when “some type of altercation” occurred involving several people. Gonzalez said one guard opened fire, killing one person at the scene while the second person was hospitalized in stable condition. No names have been released.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-DETENTION-SICK-CHILD
ICE sued over treatment of 5-year-old with head injury
HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old Guatemalan boy has sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the medical care he has received in detention for a head injury suffered before the family was arrested. The lawsuit filed late Friday in California asks a judge to order the child be taken to a pediatric neurologist or pediatric neurosurgeon. It also seeks to prevent ICE from trying to immediately deport the family. ICE has defended the care the boy has received at its detention center in Dilley, Texas.
FRAUD SUSPECT CAUGHT
Arizona woman wanted in fraud case captured in Texas
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman charged with swindling money from people with special needs as a fiduciary has been caught in Texas. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Krista Cline was booked into Kaufman County Jail on Monday and is being held without bond while awaiting extradition. Detectives in Yavapai County have been trying to track her movements since she failed to appear for hearings in her case. Authorities say Cline was entrusted with the bank accounts of four clients who had special needs between November 2014 and May 2017. She is accused of using her position to defraud them of more than $174,000.
AP-US-OSCARS-BEST-ACTRESS
Zellweger completes comeback with best-actress Oscar win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renée Zellweger completed a Hollywood comeback for the ages at the Oscars, winning as best actress for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy.” Written off during a six-year hiatus from acting that ended in 2016, Zellweger returned to claim her second Oscar after 16 years. She won supporting-actress honors in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.” Zellweger was a heavy favorite for “Judy,” having swept honors at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, British film awards and Independent Spirit Awards.
CHINA OUTBREAK-US EVACUEES
More planes with quarantined China passengers arrive in US
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds more people evacuated from the virus zone in China are arriving at military bases across the U.S. All passengers will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness. Dr. Jennifer McQuiston with the Centers for Disease Control said Friday that fewer than 100 people will stay at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. She says no one on board had shown signs of illness. The plane arrived from the Wuhan region of China, the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus. The plane left Texas and later landed in Omaha, Nebraska, where passengers will be quarantined at a nearby Nebraska National Guard training base.