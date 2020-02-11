La. to receive $85M to deepen lower Mississippi River to 50 feet

“Louisiana, where the American tugboat, towboat, and barge industry supports over 50,000 jobs and generates over $2.5 billion in GDP annually, is an epicenter of American maritime commerce,” said Jennifer Carpenter, president and CEO of the American Waterways Operators (AWO). “This industry’s ability to provide for the people of Louisiana and the nation requires that vital waterways like the Mississippi River be maintained at the level necessary to support the uninterrupted flow of commercial traffic. AWO applauds Whip Scalise for ensuring that Mississippi River is able to facilitate the high volume of maritime commerce coming into and out of Louisiana to support our national economy.”