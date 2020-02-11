Heavy rain and storms may cause issues on the road

(KSLA) - It can be very dangerous to drive in the rain. Not only could you lose vision of the road, but other vehicles as well. Plus slipping can become an issue. Below are ways to stay safe on the road during unfavorable weather conditions.
Over the next couple days in the ArklaTex, there will be a lot of rain. There is a flash flood watch in effect, meaning flooding is possible with all the rain on its way. A brief forecast, Monday night will have a 70% chance of rain, while there is also a 70% chance Tuesday, then a 90% chance on Wednesday. There will finally be a break in the rain Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, more rain is expected almost all next week too.
So, a good amount of heavy rain is on the way. Did you know, aside from distracted driving, rain is one of the leading causes of accidents on the road? So, how can you stay safe?
One of the best ways is by staying off the road. Whenever possible, just stay home. You put yourself in no danger by staying off the roads away from any potential flooding. If you stay home, there is no longer a chance of you accidentally hitting someone else, or some one else hitting you.
Many of us though, still have to get to work or drive the kids to school. So if you have to be on the roads, here are a few things you should keep in mind.
- Slow down. You have a much better chance of slipping or not braking in time if you are driving too fast. If you slow down, you can immediately improve your chances of staying safe by seeing and reacting to your surroundings.
- Turn on your headlights. You may be able to see in front of you, but other vehicles must be able to see you. Whenever the rain is coming down hard, it is much more difficult to see another vehicle. If the headlights are on, it can help keep any other cars from hitting you. A good rule of thumb, if your windshield wipers are on, so should your headlights.
- Allow more space between vehicles. This somewhat goes with slowing down too. It’s common sense to not follow behind someone too close in rainy conditions. This will give you plenty of time to safely brake and in some instances stop before making contact with the car in front of you.
- Don’t drive through any flooded roads! This may be the most important tip. You may have heard it before. “Turn around, don’t drown.” You may think it’s not that deep or that your car can make it. It’s is best to not take a chance. Always play it safe. Even if you make it through, you could damage your car by allowing too much water in the engine. So, again, never drive through any flooded roads.
- Keep up to date with your car’s equipment. Make sure your headlights and windshield wipers work before encountering rainy weather. Also, check your tires. It’s important to have good tread on the tired in order to have good traction. With more worn down tires, you have less traction on the roads and will therefore have a better chance of slipping.
It is very important to obey any signs indicating a closed road due to high water. Whenever there is flooding over the roads, or if there is an excessive amount of rain, you should always exercise caution. With the amount of rain we are expecting in the ArkLaTex over the next could weeks, this serves as a good reminder of how to remain safe.
Here are some ways to always be up to date on the weather forecast and to receive alerts if there is ever any flash flooding in your area:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.