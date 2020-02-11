Heavy rain and storms may cause issues on the road

Over the next couple days in the ArklaTex, there will be a lot of rain. There is a flash flood watch in effect, meaning flooding is possible with all the rain on its way. A brief forecast, Monday night will have a 70% chance of rain, while there is also a 70% chance Tuesday, then a 90% chance on Wednesday. There will finally be a break in the rain Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, more rain is expected almost all next week too.