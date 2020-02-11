First Alert: One more wave of heavy rain Wednesday

Additional rain amounts forecast through Wednesday (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | February 11, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 3:18 PM

Rain has been steady today in many areas, but not as heavy as what we saw in parts of the ArkLaTex on Monday. Downpours are expected to return later tonight and into Wednesday and more flash flooding could occur as a result. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area through 6pm Wednesday.

Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

An inch and a half to 3+ inches of rain has already fallen around I-30 and also around and south of I-20 since Monday.

Estimated rain totals from Monday through Tuesday afternoon (Source: KSLA)

Additional rain amounts of 1-3″ are possible across the ArkLaTex. It appears that the heaviest rain may fall around the I-30 from northeast Texas to southwest Arkansas through Wednesday afternoon.

Additional rain amounts forecast through Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

Here’s the latest hour-by-hour forecast from Futuretrack showing the return of heavy downpours on later tonight and into Wednesday:

By the end of the day Wednesday we will be done with rain for the rest of the week.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the heavy rain potential and any flooding that may occur. Here’s how you can get the latest forecast information:

