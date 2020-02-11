First Alert: One more wave of heavy rain Wednesday

Rain has been steady today in many areas, but not as heavy as what we saw in parts of the ArkLaTex on Monday. Downpours are expected to return later tonight and into Wednesday and more flash flooding could occur as a result. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area through 6pm Wednesday.
An inch and a half to 3+ inches of rain has already fallen around I-30 and also around and south of I-20 since Monday.
Additional rain amounts of 1-3″ are possible across the ArkLaTex. It appears that the heaviest rain may fall around the I-30 from northeast Texas to southwest Arkansas through Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s the latest hour-by-hour forecast from Futuretrack showing the return of heavy downpours on later tonight and into Wednesday:
By the end of the day Wednesday we will be done with rain for the rest of the week.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the heavy rain potential and any flooding that may occur.
