The end is in sight for the persistent rain

Finally to some good news! Thursday should not have any rain! This goes for Friday as well! That last cold front will push in and kick all the rain away from us! Therefore, we should get some sunshine Thursday and Friday! Finally! What makes it better is that Friday is Valentine’s Day. With no rain in the forecast, that should help out with any date night plans. Temperatures both days will be a little chilly though. It will only warm up to the lower to mid 50s. So we will end this week much better than when we started it.