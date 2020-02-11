The end is in sight for the persistent rain

(KSLA) - The heavy rain has been persistent over the last couple days, but it will finally come to an end by Wednesday evening. We will end this week on a dry note! In the meantime, we still expect another 1-3 inches of rain.
This evening, the rain will continue. There should not be as many heavy downpours as yesterday, but be prepared for many moderate showers. Keep the rain gear and take your time on your evening commute or during any evening plans. It will also be a little chilly, so you may need a jacket with temperatures in the 40s.
Tonight, the rain will be off and on. By the early morning hours on Wednesday, more heavy rain will be making its way in. There should also be a storm or two. Another weak cold front will be moving in from the west and will bring this heavy rain. It will help us, because it will help push the rain away. Overnight, I have a 90% chance of rain. Temperatures will cool to the mid 40s.
Wednesday is when this next cold front will arrive from the west. This will, as you probably guessed, bring more rain. There should be a line of showers and storms along this next cold front. There is also a small possibility of severe weather. However, the very eastern edge of the ArkLaTex is barley included, so I do not anticipate anything bad here at home. More heavy rain and storms are likely, but it will all be winding down by the evening and overnight hours. So the end is in sight! I have those rain chances up to 90%.
Finally to some good news! Thursday should not have any rain! This goes for Friday as well! That last cold front will push in and kick all the rain away from us! Therefore, we should get some sunshine Thursday and Friday! Finally! What makes it better is that Friday is Valentine’s Day. With no rain in the forecast, that should help out with any date night plans. Temperatures both days will be a little chilly though. It will only warm up to the lower to mid 50s. So we will end this week much better than when we started it.
This weekend will not be terrible. The clouds will be back on the increase with a few showers possible. Both Saturday and Sunday I have a 20% chance of rain with mostly cloudy conditions. At least temperatures will be warmer though! Saturday will warm up to the low 60s, then Sunday it will warm up to the upper 60s, near 70 degrees. I would not cancel any plans due to the rain just yet though. At the very least, just have an indoor plan alternative.
Next week though, we are expecting the rain to be on the return again. There will be more showers and likely a few thunderstorms as well. Therefore, take advantage of the dry weather Thursday and Friday and possibly this weekend. You’ll need your rain gear as we start next week. Plus the sunshine will be limited again. The good news is that I do not expect as much rain next week as we’ve had this week.
Have a great week and stay dry!
