East Texas student arrested after gun found; students safe

ATLANTA, Tx. (KSLA) - Students in the Atlanta, Texas Independent School District are safe after a student was found with a gun in his possession on Monday, Feb. 10.
According to a news release from Superintendent Sidney Harrist, Atlanta High School’s assistant principal heard that a student had a gun on campus. After learning this, the assistant principal immediately notified the AISD Police Department.
After the gun was found, the student was placed under arrest. There is no threat to any Atlanta ISD students.
In the news release, Harrist said that the student is believed to have acted alone and that no other students were involved.
This incident was reported to both the City of Atlanta Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
