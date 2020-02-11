East Texas student arrested after gun found; students safe

AISD assures its students, parents, community members, and staff that we have made, and will continue to make, every effort to ensure that our schools are safe and secure. The courage of the student who made the report and the prompt response to that report by the Atlanta High School Administration and the AISD Police Department have been essential to the success of those efforts on this occasion. We cannot thank any of them enough. A safe and secure educational environment will be maintained if we all continue to work together, just like what happened today.

Atlanta ISD Superintendent Sidney Harrist