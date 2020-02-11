Caddo Parish road closed due to high water

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that a road near the DeSoto Parish line is closed on the morning of Tues. Feb. 11.
Keithville-Kingston Road is closed in both directions due to high water. The area will be monitored, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator in a news release.
Parts of Northwest Louisiana is under a flash flood wash. Additional rainfall in possible amounts two or four inches is expected through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Those in Caddo Parish looking for sandbags can pick them up from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday at the Parish Commission Fleet Maintenance Office, 1701 Monty Street in Shreveport. For more information on sandbags, click here.
