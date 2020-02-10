Zachary councilman demands principal step down at school where teacher arrested

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary councilman Lael Montgomery will rally supporters at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 to demand Northwestern Middle School principal Debby Brian resign or be removed.
The rally follows the arrest of Ellarea Silva. Silva was charged for an alleged sexual relationship with a student at the school, according to officials.
Montgomery and Brian sparred publically over comments about the alleged relationship made by Montgomery.
The Baton Rouge chapter for the NAACP is expected to back Montgomery for the rally.
