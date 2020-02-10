Suspect in historically black church fires expected to change plea

Holden Matthews is facing federal hate crime charges for allegedly burning down three churches in spring of 2019

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 10, 2019 file photo,Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Bureau investigators work the crime scene of the burnt ruins of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, one of three that recently burned down in St. Landry Parish, in Opelousas, La. Holden Matthews, a suspect set for trial next month in a series of fires at African American churches in Louisiana is now scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing. Matthews has pleaded not guilty to federal charges arising from the arson fires at south Louisiana churches. However, a court filing Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 says a plea-change hearing now is set for Feb. 10 in Lafayette. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Source: Gerald Herbert)
By Mykal Vincent | February 10, 2020 at 7:24 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 12:31 PM

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The suspect in a string of fires set at African American churches in Louisiana is expected in federal court Monday for a change of plea hearing.

Holden Matthews pleaded not guilty after three churches were destroyed around the city of Opelousas in the spring of 2019.

This booking image released by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal shows Holden Matthews, 21, who was arrested Thursday, April 11, 2019, in connection with suspicious fires at three historic black churches in southern Louisiana. Matthews faces three counts of simple arson of a religious building on the state charges. Federal investigators also were looking into whether hate motivated the fires. (Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal via AP)
Matthews was charged with three counts of intentionally damaging religious property, a hate crime under the U.S. Church Arson Prevention Act. He’s also charged with three counts of using fire to commit a felony.

Three churches were burned in a span of 10 days, beginning in late March 2019.

The NAACP said the church burnings were “domestic terrorism,” targeting people because of their skin color and faith.

Wilfred Young, of the St. Landry Parish branch of the NAACP, carries signs outside the St. Landry Parish courthouse before a bond hearing for Holden Matthews in Opelousas, La., Monday, April 15, 2019. Matthews, who is white, and is the son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff's deputy, was arrested Wednesday on three charges of arson of a religious building, and is the suspect in three recent arson fires that destroyed African American churches in Louisiana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Vice President Mike Pence hugs a congregation member as he visits pastors and congregation at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, which was burned along with two other nearby African American churches, in Opelousas, La., Friday, May 3, 2019. Holden Matthews, who is white, was arrested for arson and other charges in relation to the church burnings. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Matthews’ father is a sheriff’s deputy.

Investigators said Matthews had an interest in black metal, an extreme sub-genre of heavy metal music. The music has been linked, in some instances, to fires at churches in Norway in the 1990s.

