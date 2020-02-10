Suspect in historically black church fires expected to change plea

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 10, 2019 file photo,Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Bureau investigators work the crime scene of the burnt ruins of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, one of three that recently burned down in St. Landry Parish, in Opelousas, La. Holden Matthews, a suspect set for trial next month in a series of fires at African American churches in Louisiana is now scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing. Matthews has pleaded not guilty to federal charges arising from the arson fires at south Louisiana churches. However, a court filing Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 says a plea-change hearing now is set for Feb. 10 in Lafayette. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Source: Gerald Herbert)