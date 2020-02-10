Suspect in historically black church fires expected to change plea

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The suspect in a string of fires set at African American churches in Louisiana is expected in federal court Monday for a change of plea hearing.
Holden Matthews pleaded not guilty after three churches were destroyed around the city of Opelousas in the spring of 2019.
Matthews was charged with three counts of intentionally damaging religious property, a hate crime under the U.S. Church Arson Prevention Act. He’s also charged with three counts of using fire to commit a felony.
Three churches were burned in a span of 10 days, beginning in late March 2019.
The NAACP said the church burnings were “domestic terrorism,” targeting people because of their skin color and faith.
Matthews’ father is a sheriff’s deputy.
Investigators said Matthews had an interest in black metal, an extreme sub-genre of heavy metal music. The music has been linked, in some instances, to fires at churches in Norway in the 1990s.
