Shreve Memorial Library hosting voter registration drives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreve Memorial Library has teamed up with the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Office to host voter registration drives throughout the month of February.
People can registrar to vote at different branches across the parish now until February 21st.
Voter registration drives are scheduled at the following branches:
Monday, February 10 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue
Tuesday, February 11 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Wednesday, February 12 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market Street
Thursday, February 13 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive
Friday, February 14 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue
Monday, February 17 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Tuesday, February 18 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive
Wednesday, February 19 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Thursday, February 20 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Friday, February 21 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive
You’ll need to bring your ID and proof of residency in Caddo Parish in order to register to vote.
The deadline to register to vote in Louisiana is Wednesday, March 4th. You can still register to vote online until Saturday, March 14th.
Election day will take place Saturday. April 4th.
