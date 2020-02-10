Pets, owners get gussied up for Barkus & Meoux parade

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Pet owners dressed up themselves and their furever friends for the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux parade.
The Mardi Gras procession was held Sunday in a parking lot across the street from CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.
Proceeds from the annual event go to animal shelters throughout the ArkLaTex.
“It helps animals that need help, and there’s a lot of them out there,” said Michelle Yeatts, whose dog won best in show.
“I think it’s a really good thing to get behind.”
Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including best dressed, best float, best interpretation of the theme and best pet/owner lookalike.
The krewe has been sponsoring a parade since 1999.
