Miracle baby born 15 weeks early

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One Natchitoches family waited years for a “miracle” and after several miscarriages they were finally expecting a little baby boy. But this was just the beginning of their journey. “Me and my husband had actually tried for five years to get pregnant with him,” said Laney McQuillin, mother to five-month-old Riley. “I was diagnosed with PCOS and was told that it was going to be difficult but not impossible.”
Their miracle baby was finally on his way but the joy and excitement of expecting a baby turned to fear one September afternoon. "I called my husband and hold him I just don't feel good. But I had a doctor's appointment with my doctor the next day for my glucose test so I said I'll just talk to him about it then. "I had this pain in my back and it kept getting a little worse. I called my mother-in-law just to be safe. I said let's go to the doctor."
Instead of making the drive from Natchitoches to Shreveport, Laney and her family played it safe and went to their doctor in town. That’s when she learned her water broke days earlier. She was fighting an infection and the baby was ready to be delivered 15 weeks early. "At that point we were critical. We couldn't even be transferred."
The CHRISTUS transport team arrived moments later to help with the delivery and stabilize both mom and baby.
Riley McQuillin was born weighing 1.15 oz and rushed to the NICU at CHRISTUS while mom stayed behind in a hospital bed in Natchitoches. Little Riley spent three months inside the NICU. “Everybody referred to him as the celebrity because for the 98 days that we were there this baby never went without a visitor.”
The family suffered peaks and valleys but finally their baby boy came home just in time for Christmas.
Laney and her baby used two programs funded by Children’s Miracle Network during their wild journey; the transport team who traveled to Natchitoches to be here for the delivery and the NICU where Riley lived the first three months of his life. Those programs are both are funded through your donations.
If you’d like to give to CHRISTUS, our area CMN hospital, click here.
Sponsored by CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, Your Children’s Miracle Network Hospital
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.