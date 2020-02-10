Miracle baby born 15 weeks early

Their miracle baby was finally on his way but the joy and excitement of expecting a baby turned to fear one September afternoon. "I called my husband and hold him I just don't feel good. But I had a doctor's appointment with my doctor the next day for my glucose test so I said I'll just talk to him about it then. "I had this pain in my back and it kept getting a little worse. I called my mother-in-law just to be safe. I said let's go to the doctor."