Inches of rain expected the next three days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a chance to enjoy the comfortable weekend across the ArkLaTex because as we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a whole lot of rain for the region. This week has the potential to be the wettest week across the area in over a year. It all begins today with the first of two weather maker moving along a frontal boundary just bringing near constant moisture through the ArkLaTex. Expect off and on showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with some of these storms bringing particularly heavy rain. The rain continue into Tuesday, but may be a little more scattered in nature until later in the day. Then our second weather maker will move through during the day Wednesday and last until Thursday morning when our weather will finally begin to improve. The good news is if you have any Valentine’s Day plans you should be in good shape.