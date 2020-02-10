Inches of rain expected the next three days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a chance to enjoy the comfortable weekend across the ArkLaTex because as we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a whole lot of rain for the region. This week has the potential to be the wettest week across the area in over a year. It all begins today with the first of two weather maker moving along a frontal boundary just bringing near constant moisture through the ArkLaTex. Expect off and on showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with some of these storms bringing particularly heavy rain. The rain continue into Tuesday, but may be a little more scattered in nature until later in the day. Then our second weather maker will move through during the day Wednesday and last until Thursday morning when our weather will finally begin to improve. The good news is if you have any Valentine’s Day plans you should be in good shape.
So make sure you load up on the rain gear as you are heading out the door this morning as we are tracking on and off rain and thunderstorms all day long. The rain could be heavy at times and we do have a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the mild side with highs expected in the mid 60s granted we are already starting off the day in the mid 60s.
Tuesday is shaping up to be another wet day as well, but we could potentially see a brief break during the mid to late morning hours before our next weather maker will begin to push more subtropical moisture through the ArkLaTex. Expect the rain really to begin to pick up again during the afternoon hours and last through most of the day Wednesday. We finally reach the light at the end of the weather tunnel early Thursday morning as the frontal boundary should finally shift off to our south and east and allow our skies to clear as we approach the weekend. Expect high temperatures Tuesday through Thursday to be in the low to mid 50s.
A brief preview of your weekend forecast shows a sunny start but the potential for showers is there late Saturday and Sunday as well. Temperatures right now are looking to be the warmest on Sunday.
In the meantime load up on the rain gear because the ArkLaTex is in store for a very wet week. Have a great day and week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
