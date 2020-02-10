Hit-and-run driver crashes into woman’s house, car

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City homeowner got a rude awakening early Sunday morning.
And Barbara Helms said she’s still in shock from a truck crashing into her home in the 3000 block of June Lane about 2 a.m.
“There were four or five police cars here. And they went looking for a heavily damaged vehicle in the front and the back. They think it was a big truck.”
The truck went through her yard, smashed through her guest bedroom and carport and struck her car.
Helms said the truck left before she could see who was driving.
Police “put out (that) someone could be in the emergency room. They had to hurt themselves because he put a hole in that,” she said.
Her insurance company has not yet given her an estimate of damages.
But Helms said she’s more thankful that she was not hurt.
