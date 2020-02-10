Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton says he regrets not doing anything to try to stop the Houston Astros from illegally stealing signs and relaying information to their hitters during the team’s 2017 World Series championship season. Morton currently is the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2017, he was in his first season with the Astros and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of both the AL Championship Series and World Series. He also pitched for Houston in 2018 before signing a two-year contract with the Rays in free agency. Morton says he's not sure what he could have done to stop his former teammates, but he regrets not acting at all.