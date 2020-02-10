Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Utah Jazz a 114-113 victory over the Houston Rockets. Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 for the Jazz. They won their second straight after a five-game losing streak. They needed to come back after P.J. Tucker's 3-pointer from the corner gave Houston a two-point lead with 1.6 seconds remaining. Bogdanovic came off a screen and hit a contested 29-footer to give the Jazz the win. Russell Westbrook had 39 points for the Rockets. James Harden added 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton says he regrets not doing anything to try to stop the Houston Astros from illegally stealing signs and relaying information to their hitters during the team’s 2017 World Series championship season. Morton currently is the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2017, he was in his first season with the Astros and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of both the AL Championship Series and World Series. He also pitched for Houston in 2018 before signing a two-year contract with the Rays in free agency. Morton says he's not sure what he could have done to stop his former teammates, but he regrets not acting at all.
HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six rebounds, DeJon Jarreau added 12 points and seven rebounds and No. 25 Houston beat Wichita State 76-43. Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills each had 11 points, and Nate Hinton had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston. The Cougars have won seven of eight and took over sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference. Dexter Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds, and Tyson Etienne and Jaime Echenique each scored seven points for Wichita State. The Shockers have lost three straight.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Myah Taylor scored 16 points in the final 12 minutes to help No. 8 Mississippi State rally for a 69-57 victory over No. 16 Texas A&M. The Aggies kept their lead around double digits for the better part of 10 minutes before Taylor came alive. She had a steal and then scored eight straight points for the Bulldogs. Texas A&M went from scoring 26 points in the second quarter to scoring 20 points the entire second half. Kayla Wells and N’dea Jones led the Aggies with 16 points each. Rickea Jackson had 21 points to lead Mississippi State.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jon Jones faced his most serious challenge in years and ultimately held off Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, retaining his UFC light heavyweight belt following a surprisingly strong opening by Reyes. The unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 was met with scattered applause and loud boos from the crowd. Jones handed the fourth-ranked Reyes his first loss, improving to 15-0 in title fights. He became the all-time leader in UFC title defenses.