Heavy rain and storms expected through Wednesday

(KSLA) - Heavy rain and storms will be likely for the next couple days. Expect there to be downpours and maybe some flooding in a few areas. We could see around 4 inches of rain by Wednesday night. The rain should take a break at the end of this week before picking back up next week. A flash flood watch is in effect through this Wednesday evening.
This evening, don’t expect much to change with the weather. There will be more showers and storms around the ArkLaTex. Heavy downpours are also expected. Keep the rain gear handy if you are heading out the door this evening. Watch out for any flooded roadways.
Tonight, we may take a brief break from the rain. There will be some light showers scattered around, but I do not expect much heavy rain. This will help lower the water levels after all the rain from today. It will remain cloudy with temperatures falling to the lower 50s tonight.
Tuesday will have the rain chances go right back up. There will be more heavy downpours and a few storms. The rain will not be moving very much because we have a stalled or slow moving cold front sitting right next to us. This will continue to bring more showers until this front moves away. Until then, keep the rain gear with you. You’re going to need it!
Wednesday is when another cold front will approach from the west. This will, as you probably guessed, bring more rain. There should be a line of showers and storms along this next cold front. As of now, I do not expect anything severe. We will let you know if that changes. The rain will last likely all day, but will be winding down by the evening and overnight hours. I have those rain chances up to 90%.
Finally to some good news! Thursday should not have any rain! This goes for Friday as well! That last cold front will push in and kick all the rain away from us! Therefore, we may even get some sunshine Thursday and Friday! What makes it better is that Friday is Valentine’s Day, and with no rain in the forecast, that should help out with any date night plans. Temperatures both days will be a little chilly though. It will only warm up to the lower to mid 50s.
This weekend will not be terrible. The clouds will be back on the increase with a few showers possible. Sunday has a better chance for rain, although it’s still not significantly high. At least temperatures will be warmer though! Saturday will warm up to the mid 50s, then Sunday it will warm up to the upper 60s. I would not cancel any plans due to the rain just yet though. At the very least, just have an indoor plan alternative.
Have a great week and stay dry!
