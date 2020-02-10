Heavy rain and storms expected through Wednesday

Finally to some good news! Thursday should not have any rain! This goes for Friday as well! That last cold front will push in and kick all the rain away from us! Therefore, we may even get some sunshine Thursday and Friday! What makes it better is that Friday is Valentine’s Day, and with no rain in the forecast, that should help out with any date night plans. Temperatures both days will be a little chilly though. It will only warm up to the lower to mid 50s.