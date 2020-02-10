East Texas college coed crowned Miss National UNCF

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — For the 17th time in 21 years, an East Texas college coed has been crowned Miss National UNCF.
Wiley College sophomore Alia Scott was announced as the winner Saturday night during the Miss National UNCF coronation at the organization’s annual National Alumni and Pre-Alumni Council Leadership Conference and Alumni Summit in Charlotte, N.C., according to a post on the Marshall, Texas, school’s Facebook page.
Scott is the eighth consecutive Wiley College student to win the title.
And the Houston resident is the 17th Wiley College student since 1999 to be crowned Miss National UNCF.
Scott competed against Miss UNCF Queens from other historically black colleges and universities.
The title of Miss National UNCF goes to the representative of the institution that raises the largest amount of funds per capita in odd years and the largest amount raised regardless of per capita in even years, according to the organization’s website.
Scott is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in physical education from Wiley College. She is a member of the school’s volleyball team, Pre-Alumni Council, Student Government Association, Rotary Club and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
