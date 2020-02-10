DeSoto agrees to invest $1.9M in Mansfield High stadium

Phase I of the project focuses on the home team, or west, side and calls for installation of chairback seats

February 9, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 6:44 PM

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — DeSoto School Board members recently agreed to investing about $1.9 million in Mansfield High School’s football stadium.

The upgrades were approved, in part, because of the deteriorating condition of the grandstand at Washington-Taylor-Rogers Stadium, DeSoto schools Superintendent Clay Corley said.

Phase I of the project focuses on the home team, or west, side of the structure.

It calls for installation of chairback seats and construction of a centralized ticket booth, a gated entrance and an enclosed media box with a video deck.

Phase II turns the attenton to the visitors’ (east) side and includes construction of restrooms and a concession stand.

