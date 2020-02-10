City of Overton says death of Fire Chief Jim White ‘a total shock to us all’

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton Fire Chief Jim White has died, according to the department.
“It’s with sad news that we have to announce that our Chief Jim White has passed away, keep his family in your prayers,” stated a post on the department’s page.
Rache’l Gafford with the City of Overton said that White died at Mother Frances in Tyler on Friday afternoon, calling his loss “a shock to us all."
“Jim lived his entire life with a servant’s heart, first as a teacher who retired from West Rusk and many dedicated years of service not only to the Overton Volunteer Fire Department and Fire & Rescue Squad, but also to the State Firefighters Association and Rusk County ESD. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered,” Gafford wrote.
She also requested prayer for the family.
“Please lift White’s family in your prayers as his death has been a total shock to us all.”
Funeral arrangements will be handled by McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer,
