Bond set at $50,000 for parents of child who died

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A judge today set bond at $50,000 for the parents of a Southwest Arkansas girl who were arrested months after the child died.
Crystal Morrow, 24, and 19-year-old Dustin Harley are charged with one count each of manslaughter, which is a Class C felony, and endangering the welfare of a minor, which is a first-degree Class D felony.
They are due back in court in Miller County, Ark., on March 3.
The pair were arrested Friday morning at their residence in Fouke, Ark.
Both remain in the Miller County Detention Center, where they were booked early that afternoon.
