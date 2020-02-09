UAPB looks to end streak vs Alabama St.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Lions have scored 55.7 points per game and allowed 63.9 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 57.2 points scored and 72.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.EFFICIENT EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He's also converted 75.2 percent of his foul shots this season.