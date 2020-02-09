Man wearing headphones when hit by train, police say

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A 28-year-old Bossier City man was wearing headphones and walking south next to railroad tracks when he was struck by a train that was traveling the same direction, authorities say.
The accident happened at 11:41 a.m. Saturday alongside Barksdale Boulevard north of Golden Meadows Drive.
Jeremy Todd Evans, a resident of the city’s Golden Meadows subdivision, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he later died.
Railroad crossings along Barksdale Boulevard between Golden Meadows Drive and Violet Avenue were closed for almost five hours while authorities investigated the accident.
Meantime, motorists were detoured via Panther Drive to the north and Sligo Road to the south.
