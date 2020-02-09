Man wearing headphones when hit by train, police say

Jeremy Todd Evans, a 28-year-old resident of Bossier City's Golden Meadows subdivision, was wearing headphones and walking south next to railroad tracks alongside Barksdale Boulevard on Feb. 8 when he was struck by a train that was traveling the same direction north of Golden Meadows Drive, authorities say. Evans later died at a Shreveport hospital. (Source: KSLA News 12)
February 9, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 4:18 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A 28-year-old Bossier City man was wearing headphones and walking south next to railroad tracks when he was struck by a train that was traveling the same direction, authorities say.

The accident happened at 11:41 a.m. Saturday alongside Barksdale Boulevard north of Golden Meadows Drive.

Jeremy Todd Evans, a resident of the city’s Golden Meadows subdivision, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he later died.

Railroad crossings along Barksdale Boulevard between Golden Meadows Drive and Violet Avenue were closed for almost five hours while authorities investigated the accident.

Meantime, motorists were detoured via Panther Drive to the north and Sligo Road to the south.

