Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

DOUBLE MURDER-CONVICTION
Man faces life sentences in 2013 double murder
GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man will be formally sentenced to life in prison later this month following his conviction in the 2013 double-murder of a couple in their suburban New Orleans apartment. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Melvin Miller of Baton Rouge was convicted Wednesday on two second-degree murder counts. The verdict came seven years to the day after 22-year-old Akeem Boudreaux and 26-year-old Milan Williams were shot to death in their apartment. Prosecutors said Miller had traveled to Metairie from Baton Rouge by bus but returned to Baton Rouge in Williams'car. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20.
TODDLER FATALLY SHOT
Police: Father, mishandling gun, fatally shoots toddler
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 19-month-old boy has died of a gunshot wound in Louisiana and the father has been charged with manslaughter. The coroner in Caddo Parish in northwest Louisiana identifies the toddler in a news release as Kayson Wright. The release says he was shot in the chest Friday night in Shreveport. Police say in a news release that investigators believe the toddler’s father, 29-year-old Derrick Wright, was mishandling a gun when the child was shot. He has been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
BUSINESS REGULATION DATABASE
Small businesses can register for updates on La. regulations
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's secretary of state is notifying small business owners about proposed regulations that could impact their companies. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Thursday that businesses can register online for regulatory updates and to access a database that will list current and proposed regulations. The postings were required under a bill passed by lawmakers last year. Supporters say the disclosures in the database will help small businesses learn about rules that could harm them, giving them time to provide input to agencies before the regulations take effect.
DEPUTIES KILLED-VERDICT
Man convicted in 2012 deaths of 2 Louisiana deputies
EDGARD, La. (AP) — A man accused of killing two sheriff's deputies in Louisiana during a bloody gun battle in 2012 has been convicted of first-degree murder. New Orleans news outlets say a jury quickly found 35-year-old Kyle Joekel guilty after testimony and final statements in his trial concluded Friday. Jurors will next decide whether to impose a sentence of death or life in prison. Deputies Brandon Nielsen and Jeremy Triche were killed during the shootout at a trailer park in St. John the Baptist Parish. Two deputies who survived the gunfight testified that they witnessed the shooting.
ALABAMA OYSTERS
Alabama oyster harvest underway after shutdown
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's oyster harvest is back underway near Dauphin Island after a shutdown prompted by high water levels. A news release from the state conservation agency says boats resumed harvesting oysters by the sackful on Tuesday. The director of the Marine Resources Division, Scott Bannon, says reefs are more productive than expected, and young oysters are being left undisturbed for next year. Boats had gathered about 9,500 sacks of oysters before health officials closed the season in late December. The move was a precaution to prevent bacterial contamination from high water levels.
NOROVIRUS OUTBREAK-CASINO
200 sick after norovirus outbreak at Louisiana casino
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — An outbreak of norovirus at a southwestern Louisiana casino has left at least several hundred people sick and has prompted an investigation by state health officials. The Department of Health confirmed Thursday that the illnesses reported at L’Auberge Casino in Lake Charles last weekend were from the norovirus, which is a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness that causes vomiting and diarrhea. The agency says they've received at least 200 surveys from people self-reporting virus symptoms. The agency says people should wash their hands thoroughly and disinfect areas with bleach-based household cleaners to stop the spread of the virus. Anyone who has become ill with the virus' symptoms should fill out a survey from the Department of Health online.
LOUISIANA BUDGET-LAWSUIT
Edwards takes treasurer to court over blocked fund transfer
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is suing Louisiana's state treasurer for blocking a $25 million fund transfer the governor and lawmakers earmarked for state operating expenses. The Democratic governor is asking a judge to declare Republican state Treasurer John Schroder's actions illegal. Schroder has refused to shift the $25 million from Louisiana's unclaimed property account this budget year and he blocked a $15 million transfer last year. The fund includes unclaimed money Louisiana collects from things such as old savings accounts, payroll checks and utility deposits on behalf of residents. The treasurer's office tries to locate people and return the money. Governors and lawmakers for decades have spent unclaimed property money on programs and services.
LOUISIANA BUDGET
Louisiana governor seeks millions in new education spending
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is proposing a $32 billion Louisiana budget for next year that pours millions of new dollars into education and keeps most other government programs on an even keel. But it uses money that isn't yet available to spend under the law. The Friday release of the Democratic governor's spending recommendations kicks off months of budget negotiations with lawmakers. The governor's chief budget adviser outlined the proposal to the House and Senate budget committees. The spending plan includes $285 million in proposed boosted spending. Nearly half would finance increases across education programs. But a pay hike for teachers is absent from the proposal.