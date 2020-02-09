Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

DEPUTY SHOOTING-ARKANSAS
Arkansas officers shoot, injure man who hit deputy with car
EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Multiple deputies in south Arkansas have been placed on leave after a man who authorities say struck a deputy with his car and threatened to shoot officers inside the sheriff's office was shot in the arm. The El Dorado News-Times reports that the incident occurred outside the Union County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning. Sheriff Ricky Roberts told the newspaper that officers approached the man in the parking lot after he made the threats. The man drove toward the approaching officers and struck a chief deputy. None of the injuries in the incident were life threatening.
BOY SLAIN-ARKANSAS
Arkansas man pleads guilty, gets life term for stepson death
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A prosecuting lawyer says an Arkansan man pleaded guilty to capital murder in the beating death of his 11-year-old stepson last year. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that attorney Kyle Hunter said David Black on Thursday accepted a sentence to life in prison without the chance of parole under the plea agreement. He and Mary Black, the mother of Joseph Carsello, were charged in June in his death. Police found Carsello's body in a Star City camper trailer, about 25 miles southeast of Pine Bluff. Court records show that Mary Black's jury trial is slated for July 9 in Lincoln County.
PARTY KILLING-KIDNAPPING
Man charged with killing, helping others dump victim's body
PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting an Arkansas man while getting a ride home from a party and then forcing two other people in the vehicle to dump the body along a rural road. Twenty-five-year-old Henry Bridgeford, of Noel, is jailed without bond after he was charged Friday with first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Christian Zigmunt, of Bella Vista, Arkansas. Bridgeford also is charged with armed criminal action and two counts of kidnapping. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
ARKANSAS PROFESSORS-METH ARRESTS
Arkansas professors plead not guilty to making meth
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — Two former university professors in Arkansas have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that they were making methamphetamine in their school's laboratories. Bradley Rowland and Terry Bateman were chemistry professors at Henderson State University when they were arrested in November on a raft of meth-related charges. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that they pleaded not guilty to all of the charges during a hearing Tuesday in Clark County Circuit Court and are free on bond. Authorities began investigating in December 2018 after a university lawyer told the sheriff's office that a faculty member believed two professors were involved in illegal activity.
ARKANSAS LAWMAKER THREATENED
Arkansas lawmaker, candidate say they were threatened
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock Police are investigating after an Arkansas lawmaker and a legislative candidate said they were harassed following a fundraiser and heard what they believe was a gunshot. State Rep. Vivian Flowers and Ryan Davis told police the incident occurred Monday night in a Little Rock neighborhood. Flowers and Davis are black. They say one white resident told them to leave while they were talking in the street and that a white woman from another house told them to “drop dead." They say they heard a loud bang. Police say they didn't find any shell casings in the area.
SHOPLIFTING SUSPECT-DEATH
Man dies after Conway police use stun gun on him
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 39-year-old man has died after Conway police used a stun gun on him while responding to a shoplifting report at a grocery store. Conway police responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of two shoplifters at a grocery store. Arkansas State Police say one of the suspects tried to run away, and that Conway police used a stun gun on him to try to subdue him. The man became unresponsive after he was handcuffed and was pronounced dead at a hospital. State police identified him as Lionel Morris.