Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Baylor's school-record winning streak has reached 20 games. MaCio Teague scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures for the Bears in a 78-70 win over Oklahoma State. Teague hit six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds, including four after frustrated Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. was assessed two consecutive technical fouls and ejected from the game. Jared Butler added 15 points for Baylor. Oklahoma State was within 70-68 after Lindy Waters III, playing with a protective mask, made two free throws with 35 seconds left. The Bears, only 12-of-25 from the free throw line before that, then made eight in a row.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma to a 69-59 win over the No. 13 Mountaineers. Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead. Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) with 15 points.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Paul scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 108-101. Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder 18 and Steven Adams 16 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City has won nine of 10. Former Thunder guard Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 28 points for Detroit. Christian Wood scored 27 points and Thon Maker added a season-high 19 for the Pistons. It was Detroit's first game since trading Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Drummond is a two-time All-Star who leads the league with 15.8 rebounds per game.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen matched his career high with 21 points as Central Arkansas beat McNeese State 82-76 in overtime. Eddy Kayouloud made back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime and the Bears led the rest of the way. Bergersen's dunk with 75 seconds left in regulation tied it at 70 to send into the extra session. Kayouloud had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Central Arkansas. Hayden Koval added 12 points, Jaxson Baker 10 DeAndre Jones 10 while tying a career high with 11 assists. Sha'markus Kennedy had 22 points and a career-high 21 rebounds for the Cowboys.