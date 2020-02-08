Pedestrian hit by train in Bossier City; roads closed

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train.
The incident happened Saturday, Feb. 8 a little before noon on the train tracks on Barksdale Boulevard near Golden Meadows.
According to Bossier City PIO Traci Landry, the pedestrian was taken to LSU Ochsner Health in serious condition.
Police say Barksdale Drive from Panther Drive to Golden Meadows Drive is closed.
Bossier PD is still on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
