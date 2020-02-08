Infant dies after being shot in chest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An infant has died after being shot in the chest in Shreveport.
The 19 month-old baby was shot at 6:03 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at a residence on Merwin Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The child was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he later died.
According to investigators, the shooting might have been accidental.
Four people were in the house when the shooting occurred, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Investigators are questioning the child’s parents.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
