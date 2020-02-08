Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Paul scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 108-101. Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder 18 and Steven Adams 16 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City has won nine of 10. Former Thunder guard Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 28 points for Detroit. Christian Wood scored 27 points and Thon Maker added a season-high 19 for the Pistons. It was Detroit's first game since trading Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Drummond is a two-time All-Star who leads the league with 15.8 rebounds per game.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor doesn't spend time pondering a few minutes in Alaska the first week of the season. The Bears have won 19 games in a row since blowing a late 10-point lead against Washington. They are now the only team that has been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll three weeks in a row. They are unbeaten halfway through the Big 12's 18-game schedule. Baylor is just ahead of No. 3 Kansas in the conference standings, with the difference being the Bears' first win at Allen Fieldhouse. That is the only Big 12 loss for Kansas.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — James Bouknight had a season-high 22 points as UConn topped Tulsa 72-56 on Thursday night and knocked the Golden Hurricane out of first place in the American Athletic Conference. The victory was the first for the Huskies at Tulsa, after losing five previous games there. Tulsa dropped to 11-2 at home and a half-game behind the new conference leaders, Cincinnati and Houston. Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 29 points for the Golden Hurricane, whose six-game winning streak came to an end.
UNDATED (AP) — Big 12 champion Oklahoma added a pair of four-star defenders and Baylor signed a two-sport player. Big 12 teams were like most Power Five schools in filling most of their classes during the early signing period about seven weeks ago. But there were still a few spots to fill Wednesday on what used to be the football's biggest recruiting day. The Sooners added the standout prep defenders to 21 players signed in December after their fifth Big 12 title in a row. New Baylor coach Dave Aranda added five signees, including quarterback and top shortstop prospect Blake Shapen.