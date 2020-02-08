Child fighting for his life after being shot in his chest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A child is fighting for his life after having been shot in his chest in Shreveport.
It happened at 6:03 p.m. Friday at a residence on Merwin Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The 19-month-old boy has been rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport in critical condition, authorities said.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting might have been accidental, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Four people were in the house when the shooting occurred, he added.
Police still have 11 units on the scene between Glencrest Street and Sandra Street.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
