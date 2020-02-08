ArkLaTex stars take center stage at Night to Shine prom

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Cypress Baptist Church and the Tim Tebow Foundation hosted their fourth annual Night to Shine prom for people with special needs Friday.
These stars came from throughout the ArkLaTex to enjoy a special night structured for their needs.
Anyone age 14 or older could attend the prom. Many attendees said the event helps them make new friends and have a fun night.
Nearly 500 churches throughout the country participate in this event. The Tim Tebow Foundation works to host this event before Valentines Day.
Eastwood Baptist Church was another host this year.
The night starts off with each attendee paired with a buddy. The buddies guide the ladies through hair and makeup and the gentlemen when they get their shoes shined.
Each attendee then catches a limousine ride to the front of the church, where paparazzi await their red-carpet entry into the prom.
“I think that it’s a life-changing night for our guests,” church minister and event organizer Courtney Bouillon said.
“But what’s unexpected is the life-changing night for the volunteers.”
About 800 volunteers work for months to make the special night happen.
