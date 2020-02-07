Weekend starts sunny, finishes wet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We finally started seeing some breaks in the clouds yesterday afternoon and then trend has continues overnight as you will have clear skies as you head out the door. But those clear skies have allowed our temperatures to fall through the floor and we are seeing widespread 20s this morning. The good news is ample sunshine should allow our temperatures to rebound in the low 60s this afternoon and that warming trend will carry through the weekend. Temperatures will peak at around 70 degrees Sunday, but that’s also when showers will start to move in during the later afternoon hours and especially during the evening. This will just be the start of what could be the wettest upcoming week for the ArkLaTex in nearly a year.