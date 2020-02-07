Weekend starts sunny, finishes wet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We finally started seeing some breaks in the clouds yesterday afternoon and then trend has continues overnight as you will have clear skies as you head out the door. But those clear skies have allowed our temperatures to fall through the floor and we are seeing widespread 20s this morning. The good news is ample sunshine should allow our temperatures to rebound in the low 60s this afternoon and that warming trend will carry through the weekend. Temperatures will peak at around 70 degrees Sunday, but that’s also when showers will start to move in during the later afternoon hours and especially during the evening. This will just be the start of what could be the wettest upcoming week for the ArkLaTex in nearly a year.
So as you are planning your morning make sure winter gear is part of those plans, at least during the morning hours. Temperatures are in the 20s and many of us are dealing with frost so giving yourself a couple of extra minutes is a good. We should see a great deal of sunshine this afternoon and that will help push our temperatures back into the 60s this afternoon.
Heading into the weekend, we will have more great weather on your Saturday. There is the outside chance of some showers across extreme southern portions of the ArkLaTex early in the morning, but the vast majority of us will see great weather with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will bring even warmer temperatures with a high of 70, but we are tracking increasing clouds along with showers moving in later in the afternoon and evening. If you have late afternoon or evening plans you may want to bring an umbrella.
Looking ahead to next week, rain is shaping up to dominate your forecast. We are tracking a serious of fronts that will be moving through the region and this will be the catalyst for ample amounts of moisture to be moving through the region. Heavy rain is possible Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday morning before we could start to dry out next Friday. It is not out of the realm of possibility that someone in the ArkLaTex could see over 6 inches of rain next week.
So enjoy the next couple of days because a wall of water (figuratively, not literally) is coming for the ArkLaTex next week! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.