Pair accused of manslaughter months after child’s death

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A child's parents are charged with manslaughter months after the girl died.
Miller County, Ark., sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Crystal Morrow and 19-year-old Dustin Harley on Friday morning at the couple’s residence in Fouke, Ark.
In addition to manslaughter, which is a Class C felony, each also is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, which is a first-degree Class D felony.
Morrow and Harley both remain in the Miller County Detention Center, where they were booked early Friday afternoon.
Both are being held without bond pending their arraignment, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
About 9:15 a.m. Sept. 27, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about two toddlers needing immediate medical attention.
Deputies, first responders and EMS personnel found a boy and a girl.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Miller County coroner’s office.
The boy was flown to a Little Rock, Ark., hospital for emergency treatment.
Warrants for the couple’s arrests came as a result of an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the Arkansas state medical examiner’s office and health care providers.
