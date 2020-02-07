Nice start to the weekend with heavy rain arriving next week

(KSLA) - The weekend will be very nice with plenty of sunshine on Saturday then a few clouds on Sunday. The rain chances will be on the increase starting Sunday evening and lasting almost all week next week. There will be times of heavy rain and could see a few inches by this time next week.
This evening, it will be very nice. The clouds will be gone, and there will not be any rain. It will be a little chilly though. Temperatures will be falling to the lower 40s by nightfall. So, you may need a light jacket if you have any evening plans. Otherwise, it should be a nice Friday night.
Tonight, temperatures will be dropping down to the lower 30s again. Most of the ArkLaTex will be near freezing. There should be some frost in many areas as we start the day tomorrow. There will be clear conditions as well, so the sunshine will come out to make it a nice sunny start to the weekend. If you will be out late tonight or early Saturday morning, take a jacket with you to stay warm.
This Saturday, the weather won’t be too bad. There will be some quick passing clouds on Saturday, but I only have a 10% chance of rain. So, we will not have to deal with any rain. There will be a lot of sunshine Saturday! Temperatures will reach the lower 60s in the afternoon. Saturday is the day to do anything outdoors this weekend. Enjoy the day!
On Sunday, the clouds will be increasing throughout the day. There will also be rain later in the evening and especially overnight. I have the rain chance on Sunday up to 40%, but again it will be more later in the day. I still would not cancel any plans. If you have any outdoor plans, you might just want to consider doing them in the morning or early afternoon. Sunday night is when there should be more heavy rain and a few storms.
Next week, will have more rain possible just about every day. A cold front from the north will approach us, but will stall out near the ArkLaTex. This will bring in more rain, and keep it hanging around all week. Don’t expect much sunshine next week and keep the rain gear with you. Rain chances on Monday are up to 60%, Tuesday is up to 50%, and Wednesday is up to 70%. There will be multiple cold fronts that push through as we go throughout the week. On a positive note, I am a little optimistic about the rain leaving the ArkLaTex in time for Valentines Day!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.