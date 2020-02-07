Nacogdoches Police investigating single-vehicle fatal wreck

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a Friday morning fatal wreck involving one vehicle on the west loop.
Officers were dispatched just after midnight to the intersection of Stallings and West Austin Street.
According to a news release, 32-year-old Kevin Jose Silva was westbound on West Austin and failed to negotiate the "T’ intersection with the northbound lanes of NW Stallings Drive.
Silva’s 2017 Chevy Camero hit a concrete barrier wall that divides northbound and southbound lanes of the loop.
Justice of the Peace David Perkins pronounced Silva dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.
Southbound traffic on the loop had been closed for several hours during the investigation. The road has since reopened.
