Mayor Perkins endorses Bloomberg for U.S. President

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins officially showed his support for democratic candidate Micheal Bloomberg in his bid for President.
Perkins attended the United States Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington D.C. where he highlighted Bloomberg for his ideas and work in communities.
In a Tweet from Bloomberg, Mayor Perkins says, “As a mayor, business leader, and philanthropist, Mike Bloomberg has consistently engaged local leaders in an ongoing dialogue, and has inspired mayors across the country to do their part.”
Mayor Perkins has also been named National Co-Chair of Young Electeds for the campaign and will advise on strategy and policy.
Bloomberg’s campaign is skipping the early voting states, to instead focus on the states taking part in Super Tuesday, including Arkansas and Texas.
Louisiana is holding its Presidential Primary on April 4.
