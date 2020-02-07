Longview Municipal Court’s warrant amnesty program runs through April 30

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Municipal Court is giving anyone with an outstanding warrant an opportunity to avoid arrest.
The court’s warrant amnesty program runs through April 30, 2020. Anyone with an outstanding warrant through the Longview Municipal Court can visit the clerk’s office to make a payment to clear their warrants without being arrested.
The court will remove all warrant fees for anyone who comes in voluntarily and pays a minimum of one-half the total amount due and starts a payment plan for the remaining balance, according to the City of Longview’s website.
Additionally, anyone who pays in full will save an 20-percent off the fine amount. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs, according to the City.
The court is also offering assistance to anyone who may not be able to pay half down or pay in full.
Contact the Municipal Court at 903-237-1186 for more information.
